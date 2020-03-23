Henrico business owner donates salary to help employees

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The president and CEO of Nayar Health Care in Henrico is donating his salary to help support employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
While traveling abroad to visit his parents, A K Nayar saw first-hand the impact the pandemic has had not only on the world but locally. Nayar now sees this as an opportunity to give back, support his employees, set an example for other business owners and make a difference.
For the time being, Nayar is donating his salary to give each employee - regardless of tenure or status - an extra $500 in their next paycheck to help with groceries, child care and other necessities.
For the rest of 2020, Nayar Health Care will not layoff any of its employees and will suspend the 90-day policy to be able to use PTO, effective immediately.
“2020 has landed Home Health agencies around the country with a tremendous financial setback, and almost every home health agency has seen a significant reduction in reimbursement in the first quarter. This, coupled with the pandemic of COVID-19, is going to cause unrest in the community regardless of the industry. It is time for us to unite as a force to fight this, keep our loved ones safe, and not let profits be at the forefront of our businesses. As a locally owned organization, we want our employees and our patients that we take care of day in and day out, to know we will do everything in our power to ensure their safety and welfare in such difficult times. I urge everyone to stay safe and not take this pandemic lightly so we can come out of it stronger than ever before,” Nayar said in a release.
