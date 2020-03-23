Henrico business owner donates salary to help employees

“2020 has landed Home Health agencies around the country with a tremendous financial setback, and almost every home health agency has seen a significant reduction in reimbursement in the first quarter. This, coupled with the pandemic of COVID-19, is going to cause unrest in the community regardless of the industry. It is time for us to unite as a force to fight this, keep our loved ones safe, and not let profits be at the forefront of our businesses. As a locally owned organization, we want our employees and our patients that we take care of day in and day out, to know we will do everything in our power to ensure their safety and welfare in such difficult times. I urge everyone to stay safe and not take this pandemic lightly so we can come out of it stronger than ever before,” Nayar said in a release.