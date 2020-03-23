Gas drops below $2, down 46 cents from last year

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 23, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 12:28 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas in Virginia has dropped below $2 due to telecommuting and social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Virginia’s average gas price is $1.95 today, which is down 11 cents from last week, and down 46 cents from one year ago.

The last time gas prices were below $2, was in November 2016.

Many drivers are paying much less than the state average with communities seeing gas prices in the $1.60-$1.90 range.

Drivers at the pump in Cumberland County in Central Virginia are paying the least today. The average there is just $1.50 per gallon.

Crude oil is the biggest driver of the less expensive gas prices.

Crude oil accounts for nearly 60% of the retail pump price. When crude is cheap, gas prices follow suit.

