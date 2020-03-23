Gas drops below $2, down 46 cents from last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas in Virginia has dropped below $2 due to telecommuting and social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Virginia’s average gas price is $1.95 today, which is down 11 cents from last week, and down 46 cents from one year ago.
The last time gas prices were below $2, was in November 2016.
Many drivers are paying much less than the state average with communities seeing gas prices in the $1.60-$1.90 range.
Drivers at the pump in Cumberland County in Central Virginia are paying the least today. The average there is just $1.50 per gallon.
Crude oil is the biggest driver of the less expensive gas prices.
Crude oil accounts for nearly 60% of the retail pump price. When crude is cheap, gas prices follow suit.
