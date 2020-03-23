Garth Brooks to preform livestream concert

Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Invision)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 10:38 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Country Music star Garth Brooks is going to be giving his fans a live concert due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Facebook post, Brooks said, “Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Post your song requests below and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG #GarthRequestLive !!! love, g”

