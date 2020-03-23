Forecast: Wet and chilly Monday, with warmer weather on its way

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll get two soaking rains this week. The first is happening now (Monday) and another chance early Wednesday
MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain. Heaviest rain falls around or before sunrise. Lighter rain on and off through mid afternoon. Highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 100%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny . Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning/midday. Could be heavy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. The best weather day of the week
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: WARM. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
