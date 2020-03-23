Forecast: Wet and chilly Monday, with warmer weather on its way

Another batch of rain early Wednesday

By Andrew Freiden | March 23, 2020 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll get two soaking rains this week. The first is happening now (Monday) and another chance early Wednesday

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain. Heaviest rain falls around or before sunrise. Lighter rain on and off through mid afternoon. Highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 100%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny . Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning/midday. Could be heavy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 90%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. The best weather day of the week

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: WARM. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.