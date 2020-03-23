Domestic violence counselors brace for possible uptick

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Domestic violence counselors in Virginia say they are preparing for a possible increase in cases as people spend more time at home during quarantines prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Roanoke Times reports that groups such as Total Action for Progress are concerned.
Stacey Sheppard, TAP’s director of human services, said the nonprofit’s crisis intervention staffers have seen before the effect of major snowstorms and other events that keep people shut in together and add strain to an already stressful situation.
Advocates say they want people to know that services are still up and running.
