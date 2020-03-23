Dollar General will hire 50,000 new employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dollar General will be hiring 50,000 new employees as the demand for household essentials increased amid the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The company plans to double its normal hiring rate by adding up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.
“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, said.
The company anticipates the majority of these roles will be temporary.
