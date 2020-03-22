Police investigating juvenile incident at VA grocery store

The grocery store immediately removed the items in question. (Source: Purcellville Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 6:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Purcellville Police Department is currently investigating a juvenile incident that took place at a grocery store.

On March 18, an incident occurred at a Virginia grocery store involving juveniles reportedly coughing on produce, while filming themselves and posting it on social media.

Purcellville PD responded and are currently investigating the incident. The grocery store immediately removed the items in question and has taken the appropriate measures to ensure the health of store patrons.

Officials are asking for parental assistance in monitoring their teenagers’ activities, as well as their social media posts to avoid the increase of any further such incidents.

The Purcellville Police Department wants parents to talk with their children and explain to them why such behavior is wrong, especially given the current situation regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19.)

