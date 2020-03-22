Local studios offering virtual yoga courses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gyms, wellness centers and workout facilities have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Fortunately, many yoga companies are offering virtual courses!
Downward Dog Dance Yoga Wellness located in Stratford Hills says, “In an effort to keep classes coming to you, our friend and fellow teacher Ms. Jenn, will teach a class Just For You!”
Their weekly schedule is as follows:
- Monday at 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
- Friday at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday at 12:00 p.m.
- Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lunge Yoga, located in Richmond, is also holding virtual yoga courses.
“Sign up as you normally would online at lungeyoga.com. You will receive a link to the live stream. Please register at least 15 minutes in advance so that we can get the link to you,” Lunge Yoga RVA says.
For more information on membership rates for Lunge Yoga, please visit their website.
