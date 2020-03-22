Local studios offering virtual yoga courses

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 3:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gyms, wellness centers and workout facilities have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fortunately, many yoga companies are offering virtual courses!

Downward Dog Dance Yoga Wellness located in Stratford Hills says, “In an effort to keep classes coming to you, our friend and fellow teacher Ms. Jenn, will teach a class Just For You!”

Their weekly schedule is as follows:

  • Monday at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday at 12:00 p.m.
  • Sunday at 11 a.m.
In an effort to continue serving our Community + friends afar, here is @downwarddogrva latest schedule. Tune in+tell a friend. • • • Monday- AtmA 630 pm Kundalini @atmarandeepsingh Tuesday-Jenn 630 pm Chill Flow @nzienn Wednesday-Virginia 630 pm chill vin @intunewithva Thursday-Annie 630 pm ZENyasa @yogawithanniepeace @rvayogaandmore Friday-Allison 630 pm Breath work @hord_chata @goldenpranabreathwork Saturday-12 pm Ashley Reiki Yoga @emeraldhealingarts Sunday-Susan 11 am sacred Sunday chill vin @susan3laine • • • Sign up using our website/donate +leave teacher tips: www.downwarddogdance.com or Venmo that teacher directly #leadwithlove #communityyoga #rva #togetherapart

Lunge Yoga, located in Richmond, is also holding virtual yoga courses.

“Sign up as you normally would online at lungeyoga.com. You will receive a link to the live stream. Please register at least 15 minutes in advance so that we can get the link to you,” Lunge Yoga RVA says.

For more information on membership rates for Lunge Yoga, please visit their website.

