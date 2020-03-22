Local studios offering virtual yoga courses

View this post on Instagram

In an effort to continue serving our Community + friends afar, here is @downwarddogrva latest schedule. Tune in+tell a friend. • • • Monday- AtmA 630 pm Kundalini @atmarandeepsingh Tuesday-Jenn 630 pm Chill Flow @nzienn Wednesday-Virginia 630 pm chill vin @intunewithva Thursday-Annie 630 pm ZENyasa @yogawithanniepeace @rvayogaandmore Friday-Allison 630 pm Breath work @hord_chata @goldenpranabreathwork Saturday-12 pm Ashley Reiki Yoga @emeraldhealingarts Sunday-Susan 11 am sacred Sunday chill vin @susan3laine • • • Sign up using our website/donate +leave teacher tips: www.downwarddogdance.com or Venmo that teacher directly #leadwithlove #communityyoga #rva #togetherapart