Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — In-person absentee voting is now underway across Virginia for town elections across the state. State and local officials are encouraging people to vote absentee. Usually a voter must have a reason to vote absentee, but officials say any voter can do so for the May 5 town elections by choosing the “illness” option because of the coronavirus pandemic. In-person absentee voting begins Friday across the state. In Loudoun County, officials say curbside voting will be in place and required for anyone casting an absentee ballot there. Anyone not registered to vote who wants to vote in their town election has until April 13 to register.