House fire under investigation in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Fire officials are currently investigating a house fire that took place in Colonial Heights.
Around 12:30 p.m., Sunday evening, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to reports of a house fire.
When officials arrived, they were able to contain the fire in the kitchen.
There were two individuals present and they received assistance from the Red Cross on sight.
Although the fire is still under investigation, officials say it appears to be accidental.
