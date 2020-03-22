House fire under investigation in Colonial Heights

The cause is under investigation, but officials say appears accidental. (Source: Colonial Heights Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 2:34 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Fire officials are currently investigating a house fire that took place in Colonial Heights.

Around 12:30 p.m., Sunday evening, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to reports of a house fire.

When officials arrived, they were able to contain the fire in the kitchen.

There were two individuals present and they received assistance from the Red Cross on sight.

Although the fire is still under investigation, officials say it appears to be accidental.

