Forecast: Pleasant but cool Sunday, rain likely Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll start the week cool, then get quite warm by mid to late week.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Rain expected to be around 1″. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance 90%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (evening Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, Especially during the morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or some sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.