Charlottesville boutique offering “positivity packages” for surviving coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville business is trying to take the negative coronavirus situation and turn it into a positive.
Darling Boutique has begun selling “positivity packages,” for people trying to survive the outbreak and the social distancing being recommended for its duration. The packages come in a variety of options, and at different price points. One is themed around mental health awareness, featuring a face mask, candle and journal. Another aims to improve the space you’re social distancing in, with a room spray and wall decor.
“I had this idea to kind of continue to spread positivity in the community and beyond right now, now more than ever," Darling Owner Linnea White said. "Our shop space has always been a space that I’ve wanted to be a positive space. So I wanted to figure out a way to kind of spread that out into the world, since you can’t come in right now.”
A portion of all sales will go to the Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund. The fund aims to help support restaurant workers unemployed as a result of restaurants closing during the pandemic. White says their plight is near and dear to her heart.
“Buying the store was actually my first venture into retail,” White explained. “I’m very connected to the Charlottesville restaurant industry because that’s what I worked in all through college at UVA, and then after college for a long time.”
The packages can be ordered on Darling Boutique’s website. They can be picked-up outside the boutique, delivered locally, or shipped.
