16-year-old dead, one injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred last Thursday evening in the city’s east end.
The shooting left one man dead and another injured.
On Thursday, March 19, officers were called to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road at approximately 7:38 p.m., after reports of shots being fired.
When officials arrived on the scene they located the victim, a 16-year-old male, inside a convenience store where he collapsed after being shot outside the store.
Police also located another male with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital where one died and the other is suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Anyone with information to share is asked to call RPD Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
