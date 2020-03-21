Virtual Happy Hour Fundraiser held to support Richmond’s servers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coronavirus crisis hit numerous businesses hard, and that includes the restaurant industry. The field has temporarily been transformed, forcing many to go take-out or delivery only, meaning many people have, at least for the time being, found themselves without jobs.
"We needed to rally and do something for them," said Holli Fund board member Susan Winiecki.
That’s where Holli Fund comes in, a local non-profit that’s helping restaurant workers who lost their jobs apply for $750 grants as a way to help cover some expenses.
"At the present moment, we have 535 applicants in and more coming in by the hour," noted Winiecki, "so we need your help."
How exactly can you do that? Simply by taking a drink and sending a text.
Friday saw Holli Fund put on a Virtual Happy Hour, beginning at noon and running all throughout the day and evening. The community was asked to raise a glass, then text in a donation of what they might normally tip a server on a Friday night.
"I don't care what you pick up," smiled Winiecki. " Hot chocolate, pomegranate juice, orange juice, bourbon, maybe through a straw... we need your help and we would so appreciate it today."
The group event got some area celebrities to take part in, including NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden, who had quite a bit of fun participating:
Winiecki says that Friday's happy hour is just getting the fundraiser off the ground and the number to text with donations will remain active going forward.
"We never expected that we would go into the frying pan with this, and we are in the right place at the moment to help as many as we possibly can."
To make a donation to help restaurant workers who may have lost their jobs, text (804) 518-8333.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.