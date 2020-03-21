URGENT: UVA Health accepting donations of to combat COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The UVA Health System is now accepting essential protective equipment and reagents to help combat COVID-19.
All UVA labs are approved to donate. If you have items you would like to donate, bring them to West Complex, Davis Wing room 1294.
Due to the complex situation regarding coronavirus, UVA is not permitted to give specifics on the items.
Consumable items (non-expired):
- Isolation Gowns
- Isolation masks
- eye shields
- N-95 masks
- Bouffant caps
- Surgeon caps
- Hand Sanitizer
- Disinfectant wipes
- Shoe covers
- Dacron nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swabs
Reagents:
- Manufactured VTM - if you have the components for VTM, be ready; the pharmacy will be able to prepare from components if approval is given.
Address for West Complex, Davis Wing room 1294:
- 1300 Jefferson Park Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
