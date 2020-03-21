Target temporarily increasing hourly pay

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a statement Friday, Target announced it is raising its pay by $2 an hour until at least May 2.
“In recognition of the significant contributions it’s frontline team members are playing during an incredible time of need, Target (NYSE: TGT) today announced it is raising its industry-leading pay by $2 an hour until at least May 2,” the company said.
Target is also offering a new option for all team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or those with underlying medical conditions to access paid leave.
“We continue to experience incredible demand across our business, and Target’s ability to help our guests in this unprecedented time would not be possible without the strength of our team. I am proud and humbled by the dedication and humanity they show to our guests every day,” said Brian Cornell, CEO of Target.
Target also announced additional team member investments:
Team Member Paid Leave: Effective immediately, Target is offering a new option for team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or those with underlying medical conditions per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to access paid leave for up to 30 days.
Bonus Payouts: This April, Target will pay out bonuses to 20,000 hourly store team leads who oversee individual departments in Target stores, ranging from $250-$1,500.
Team Member Giving Fund: $1 million will be donated to the Target Team Member Giving Fund to assist team members who are most impacted by coronavirus. Target will match up to an additional $1 million in contributions from fellow team members who seek to assist their colleagues in need.
In addition to the $1 million donation to the Target Team Member Giving Fund, Target and the Target Foundation have committed another $9 million to expand relief and assistance to organizations helping respond to the coronavirus.
