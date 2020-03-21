St. Jude employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has confirmed an employee that works in patient care has tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital says the Shelby County Health Department was notified of the results Friday night after the employee was tested at St. Jude. They are working with one another to make sure follow-up measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Full statement from St. Jude:
“The health and safety of our patients, families and employees are our highest priority. Last night, a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital employee who works in patient care tested positive for COVID-19. The testing was done at St. Jude, and the result has been reported to the Shelby County Health Department. Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot share personal information. The employee is on self-quarantine at home. We are working in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department to make sure appropriate follow-up measures are taken. Soon after the virus emerged in Asia, St. Jude began preparing for COVID-19 and implemented its Emergency Operations Plan. We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of those we serve, and providing helpful information through our public resources.”
Shelby County currently has 42 cases of the coronavirus with 60 people being monitored.
As of Friday afternoon, there are at least 228 cases and 1 reported death in Tennessee.
