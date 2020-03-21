Powhatan distillery making free hand sanitizer for first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During what seems like a dark time, there is always a glimmer of hope.
People and businesses are going out of their way to help others.
Cleaning supplies are being wiped off the shelves inside of stores.
One Powhatan business is going above and beyond making sure first responders have what they need.
“Faith, family and service to country,” Michelle Davenport said.
Behind the bar at Three Crosses Distilling Company in Powhatan, John and Michelle Davenport are mixing up more than just liquor.
“We are trying to catch up. We are making more today just to keep up with the demand,” Michelle Davenport said.
The duo is making hand sanitizer for those on the front lines fighting the battle against COVID-19.
“We have had nurses and first responders bring in empty water bottles and we will fill those and let them take those away,” John Davenport said.
The owners saw the need in the community as store shelves are being left empty of essential cleaning supplies.
“They are telling us it’s going to be weeks and weeks before we can get any so we started producing a little bit. As we started putting it out the response was overwhelming about how much of a need this is,” John Davenport said.
The Davenports made 10 gallons Thursday and it was gone by the next day.
The great thing here is all the supplies are given out free of cost.
It doesn’t take much to make either. The couple uses high proof alcohol that’s not drinkable and then add Xanthan Gum to thicken it up.
After that, Aloe and Tea Tree oils are added to soften the mixture because the alcohol is strong and could be rough on hands.
“We are going to take a pretty serious hit to our overall revenue,” John Davenport said.
Many small and local businesses are looking at hard times due to restrictions placed by Governor Northam to combat the spread of the virus.
That’s why the owners are asking for you to donate anything.
What’s truly needed are small bottles to help package the finished product.
“We are going to be here for you during the long haul,” Michelle Davenport said.
All-day long nurses and first responders are coming in to fill up bottles.
“It feels good we can help. Most of us feel pretty helpless against this disease we know nothing about but anything we can do to help where we can really feels good,” John Davenport said.
Although this couple’s not on the front lines fighting Covid-19 their selfless act is already saving lives.
“We may not be making a lot of money because of the current restrictions but if we can serve folks now then that’s part of our mission,” John Davenport said.
If you want to help, the business has a small box outside where those wanting to donate can leave items.
They are accepting cash donations, small bottles, xanthan gum, aloe and tea tree oils.
Three Crosses Distilling Company is located at 3835 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139.
