8 people arrested for price-gouging toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks

8 people arrested for price-gouging toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks
It is illegal in California to sell essential goods and services at excessive and unjustified prices during a declared emergency. (Source: San Diego County Sheriff's Department)
March 21, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 12:48 PM

(CNN/Gray News) - Eight people have been arrested in California for price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says deputies have been monitoring multiple online websites in person-to-person sales where people were selling products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves at exorbitant prices.

Through a sting operation, deputies, dressed in plain clothes, met the sellers, made the transactions, and then arrested them.

It is illegal in California to sell essential goods and services at excessive and unjustified prices during a declared emergency.

Violators can face up to a year in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.