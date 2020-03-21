8 people arrested for price-gouging toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks

(CNN/Gray News) - Eight people have been arrested in California for price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says deputies have been monitoring multiple online websites in person-to-person sales where people were selling products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves at exorbitant prices.
Through a sting operation, deputies, dressed in plain clothes, met the sellers, made the transactions, and then arrested them.
It is illegal in California to sell essential goods and services at excessive and unjustified prices during a declared emergency.
Violators can face up to a year in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
