Virginia parking garage being converted into field hospital for ‘worst case scenario’ amid coronavirus spread

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A hospital near the nation’s capital is preparing for the “worse case scenario” when it comes to the spread of coronavirus, and they’re doing it in a parking garage, in ten days.
NBC4 Washington reports that Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg is creating a field hospital to help with emergency room overflow.
The plan is expected to be completed in only ten days, and it will function nearly the same as a normal ER. The make-shift facility will include a nurse triage station, laptops for accessing medical records, and HVAC system and an area for X-rays, according to NBC4.
Hospital officials, who expect the numbers of patients they are seeing to increase, say the preparation are already helping to ease the anxiety of patients and healthcare workers.
