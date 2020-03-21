WATCH LIVE: Governor Northam holds daily press conference on coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - The Virginia Department of Health confirmed 114 cases of coronavirus in the state with several people being hospitalized due to the virus on Friday.
On Saturday, Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak in a press conference at 11 a.m.
According to health officials, there are now 114 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Virginia and 35 more are being tested as of Friday. State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said at a press conference Wednesday that he expects that number to continue to grow.
Friday, officials said there are 19 hospitalizations and two people have died from the virus. A positive case in Southwest Virginia has been confirmed, meaning that every region in the state now has at least one case of coronavirus.
On Thursday, the first child under 10 years old was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.
During a briefing on Thursday, officials said the state has increased testing capacity for more than 1,000.
There are currently three outbreaks in the state of Virginia. An outbreak means that two or more cases of an outbreak can be traced to a common exposure. One of those outbreaks is in Richmond
On Tuesday, Northam ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus and urged Virginians to comply with new federal guidelines.
