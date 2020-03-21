Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
First case of coronavirus confirmed in southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State health officials say every region of Virginia now has a case of illness caused by the new coronavirus and the total count has risen above 100. State health commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver announced at a news conference Friday that the first case of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in southwest Virginia, the last region to report one. Oliver says there's no medicine to treat the disease that's upending daily life around the world and disrupting the global economy, and there's no vaccine. He says the only thing Virginians can do to prevent the spread of the disease is social distancing.
Judge won't free man linked to extremists over virus risk
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has ruled the risk of exposure to coronavirus in jail doesn't warrant freeing a 19-year-old Maryland man while he awaits trial on criminal charges stemming from his membership in a violent white supremacist group. Attorneys for William Garfield Bilbrough IV say his diabetes makes him particularly vulnerable if he's exposed to coronavirus while he's detained at the Correctional Treatment Facility in Washington, D.C.. On Friday, however, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan ruled there's no reason to believe Bilbrough is at increased risk of being infected. Bilbrough and two other men linked to a white supremacist group called The Base have been in custody since their arrests in January.
Police: Officer serving warrant fatally shot man in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that an officer has fatally shot a man while trying to take him into custody. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the shooting occurred about 11:25 a.m. Friday near the Atlantic ocean in Virginia Beach. Police said that officers from Virginia Beach and the nearby city of Norfolk were working together on a joint operation when officers attempted to serve a felony warrant. Police said a suspect was killed and that a handgun was recovered near him. Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce said officers rendered first aid but the man died. Police did not identify the man or the officer who shot him.
Absentee voting begins in Virginia town elections
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — In-person absentee voting is now underway across Virginia for town elections across the state. State and local officials are encouraging people to vote absentee. Usually a voter must have a reason to vote absentee, but officials say any voter can do so for the May 5 town elections by choosing the “illness” option because of the coronavirus pandemic. In-person absentee voting begins Friday across the state. In Loudoun County, officials say curbside voting will be in place and required for anyone casting an absentee ballot there. Anyone not registered to vote who wants to vote in their town election has until April 13 to register.
State trooper graduation ceremony canceled
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police just added 36 new troopers to its ranks. The department said 36 troopers and one new special agent accountant graduated from the state police academy Tuesday. Their commencement ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus. The new troopers began their training at the academy last August and are from Virginia, Florida, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina.
Courts: Virginia teacher accused of hitting child with ruler
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia court records show a teacher has been accused of striking a student with a ruler at an early childhood education center for low-income children. The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that 54-year-old Karen Tucker was charged with assault and battery. A criminal complaint filed Monday alleged she went into a classroom at the Community Improvement Council Head Start center, got a ruler and struck a student on the hands and head. Tucker told the Register & Bee that she was sorry for what happened, but wouldn't comment on the case without her lawyer. The program's executive director declined to comment further, citing personnel matters.
Amid pandemic, US coal industry seeks lower taxes, royalties
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The lobbying arm of the U.S. coal industry is asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty relief, tax cuts and other breaks to help companies ride out the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. National Mining Association President Rich Nolan made the request in a letter sent this week to the White House and the leaders of the House and Senate. Even before the current economic upheaval, the coal mining industry was in sharp decline as utilities across the nation switch to cleaner-burning natural gas and renewable energy sources.
Virginia GOP delays convention to pick Trump as nominee
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia has postponed its upcoming statewide convention due to the coronoavirus. The party announced Thursday that it was postponing the event — which was set to take place in early May in Richmond — to a later date. The state party was expected to make President Donald Trump its official pick to be the Republican nominee in the 2020 presidential election at the convention. Party members were also set to vote on a party chairman and other party positions. Republicans are also set to pick GOP candidates in congressional races at district-level conventions in April and May, though those will also likely be postponed.