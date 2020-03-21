Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Horse racing is quickly learning it's not totally immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Several U.S. tracks have decided to shut down instead of operating without fans in the stands. One prominent jockey has decided to stop riding with others refusing to travel abroad for the world's richest day of races. A worker in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and prompted the closing of Aqueduct Park. Horse racing seemed to be well-positioned to continue operating with online gambling and more TV coverage to keep the sport going in the coming weeks and months. But now that is unclear.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The ninth game on the list is North Carolina's victory over Georgetown in the 1982 national championship game. James Worthy won a duel with Georgetown's Pat Ewing, scoring a career-high 28 points and winning the Most Outstanding Player award. Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot with 15 seconds left. The final score was 63-62.