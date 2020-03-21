First Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Louisa County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first positive case of COVID-19 in Louisa County has been confirmed today by the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
According to the health district, the individual was tested on March 19th and has been quarantined since that time. The test results came back Saturday, March 21.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District is conducting a thorough investigation to determine how the individual got COVID-19 and we are contacting any individuals who may be exposed,” said Kathryn Goodman, spokesperson for the health district.
“It’s important that everyone continues to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing (at least 6 feet apart) and staying home as much as possible,” said County Administrator Christian Goodwin. “These strategies will best help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”
Louisa County and the health district continue to urge citizens to employ healthy practices.
