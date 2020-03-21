First case of coronavirus confirmed in southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State health officials say every region of Virginia now has a case of illness caused by the new coronavirus and the total count has risen above 100.
State health commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver announced at a news conference Friday that the first case of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in southwest Virginia, the last region to report one.
Oliver says there’s no medicine to treat the disease that’s upending daily life around the world and disrupting the global economy, and there’s no vaccine.
He says the only thing Virginians can do to prevent the spread of the disease is social distancing.
