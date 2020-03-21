Fairfax County resident dies from coronavirus

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - A Fairfax County, Virginia, man in his 60s is the third person to die in the state as a result of the coronavirus, according to NBC4 Washington.
The man acquired coronavirus through contact with a previously reported case, the Fairfax County Health Department said in a statement. His cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of the disease.
“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department said in a statement.
