COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, by being in close contact with someone who is sick or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are thought to be most contagious when exhibiting symptoms, but there have been some reports of the virus spreading before infected individuals show symptoms. It may also be possible to contract COVID-19 by touching surfaces or items with the virus on it, and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.