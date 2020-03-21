Company offering free shoes to healthcare workers

(WAFB) - Footwear manufacturer Allbirds tweeted that it will provide all U.S. healthcare workers with a free pair of its shoes.
The offer is extended to all U.S. healthcare workers “on the front lines of fighting COVID-19,” the company said.
Redeem the offer by emailing together@allbirds.com while supplies last. The specific shoe design is the company’s Tuke Matcha Wool Runners.
“To our US healthcare community – we want to thank you for being on the front lines and helping to keep our communities healthy,” the company said.
