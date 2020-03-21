Chesterfield Police investigating apartment complex shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 7600 block of Belasco Dr.
Around 9:24 p.m., Friday, March 20, police responded to the Chesterfield Village Apartments to investigate a disturbance involving a firearm.
When officials arrived on the scene, police determined that an individual standing in the area and a parked vehicle exchanged gunfire.
Chesterfield Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.