Chesterfield Police investigating apartment complex shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 21, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT - Updated March 21 at 11:49 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 7600 block of Belasco Dr.

Around 9:24 p.m., Friday, March 20, police responded to the Chesterfield Village Apartments to investigate a disturbance involving a firearm.

When officials arrived on the scene, police determined that an individual standing in the area and a parked vehicle exchanged gunfire.

Chesterfield Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251

