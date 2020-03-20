Warsaw launches relief program after emergency town council meeting

WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - The town of Warsaw launches the Warsaw Relief Program after an emergency town council meeting.
The Town Council unanimously voted to implement new policies to assist both elderly and disabled residents, along with local restaurants in town that have been especially hit during this crisis.
The program is a 3-phased approach that’s designed to help those most in need during this time.
The Hunger Relief program allows all Town residents over the age of 60 years old to register for free lunch and delivery every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in order to limit social interactions and the potential contraction or spread of the virus.
This policy will also assist to provide crucial capital to local non-chain restaurants during this tumultuous time.
The next policy, which will begin in the coming days, allows for residents to place grocery orders through Food Lion To Go and town staff will pick up and deliver to all residents over the age of 60. The last component will allow for all residents over the age of 60 to call in prescriptions to Walgreens in Warsaw and town police will pick them up and deliver them to their home. Many grocery stores and pharmacies are inundated with business and may lead to the potential spread of harmful bacteria due to the close proximity of those that feel ill. This program will help to alleviate the need for those residents most susceptible to visit these locations and will allow them to stay home and stay healthy, all while providing sustained business and capital during a time when it’s most needed.
The start dates for these two initiatives will be released in the coming days.
In order to register for these programs, you must be a resident of Warsaw over the age of 60.
Please call (804) 466-2577 and a town staff member will record your information and requests. If this line is busy due to a high volume of calls, please dial (804) 333-3737, ext. 102.
Registration will open on Thursday, March 19th, and will close on Monday, March 30th at 4:00 PM.
This program is slated to run for a period of four (weeks), beginning on Monday.
The town of Warsaw asks that residents be patient during this process, and we thank you all for adhering to all Federal, State and Local guidelines during this time.
For more information, please contact Joseph Quesenberry, Town Manager, at (804) 333-3737, or by email at jquesenberry@town.warsaw.va.us.
