Walker named AP First Team All-American

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monacan graduate Megan Walker has been named an AP First Team All-American.
Walker, a junior forward at Connecticut, was the 2020 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the league tournament's Most Outstanding Player. She averaged 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while ranking eighth nationally with a 45.1 three-point field goal percentage. Walker scored 20 or more points in 18 games this season.
The former Chief star is the 26th Husky all-time to earn AP First Team honors.
Last week, Walker announced she would forego her senior season at UConn and enter the WNBA Draft.
Walker earned plenty of accolades during her high school days at Monacan. She was Gatorade National Player of the Year for women’s basketball in 2017 and led the Chiefs to three consecutive state championships. Walker was also a McDonald’s All-American, three-time state Player of the Year and scored more than 2,000 points during her high school career.
