‘Virginia is for Lovers’ just became just a little more real for immigrants

The upside of annual elections in the commonwealth is that every year is an opportunity to win better representation. Each election cycle has an immigrant story to tell. The 2018 election saw the defeat of Dave Brat, a congressman largely viewed as having been elected in repudiation of Eric Cantor’s comparative openness to immigration reform. The 2019 election truly transformed political power in the commonwealth, not only flipping the state House and Senate but shifting power up and down the ballot. Prince William County – home to Corey Stewart, the worst anti-immigrant official in Virginia – elected board of supervisors that overnight became majority Democratic and majority African-American.