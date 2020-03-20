Virginia Department of Corrections cancels all visitation, volunteer activities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections has canceled all visitation and volunteer activities until further notice, off-site video visitation remains available.
While visitation at correctional facilities is canceled, for now, off-site video visitation, facilitated through Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI), remains available.
JPay and VADOC worked together to credit each offender’s JPay account with two free JPay stamps per week during this time.
State correctional facilities will be using an Offender Screening Questionnaire and a COVID-19 Medical Guideline to evaluate and monitor offenders’ health.
The Virginia DOC’s extensive Medical Epidemic/Pandemic Sanitation Plan is now in place to make certain that all Department facilities ensure accurate sanitation during this pandemic while utilizing appropriate chemicals and approved personal protective equipment.
There is now a separate screening tool for employees. All employees must assess their risk on a daily basis prior to reporting to work.
A Virginia DOC multi-disciplinary task force has been working to keep the new coronavirus from reaching the state’s correctional facilities, monitoring COVID-19 updates and guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. As a large public safety agency, the VADOC is accustomed to managing communicable diseases.
The VADOC suspended offender intake from local jails for 30 days after Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency. Offender transfers and movement between VADOC facilities are suspended until further notice.
Offender medical transports continue as scheduled unless an appointment is canceled by the affected provider.
Governor Northam is encouraging local criminal justice officials, including Commonwealth’s attorneys, defense attorneys, sheriffs, and other jail officials, to explore proactive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety. These recommendations include:
- Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in Va. Code § 19.2-303.
- Diverting offenders from being admitted into jail prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to Va. Code § 19.2-74, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
- Considering ways to reduce low-risk offenders that are being held without bail in jails.
- Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to Va. Code § 53.1-131.2.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.