VDOT temporarily closes offices amid coronavirus outbreak
The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing offices and non-public facilities to walk-in visitors until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Albright, Kate)
March 20, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 6:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing offices and non-public facilities to walk-in visitors until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure includes all district offices, residencies, area headquarters and the agency’s Central Office in Richmond. There will be visitor-by-appointment to ensure essential services and operations continue.

Safety rest areas and ferry facilities remain open to the public with enhanced cleaning procedures.

