VDOT temporarily closes offices amid coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing offices and non-public facilities to walk-in visitors until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The closure includes all district offices, residencies, area headquarters and the agency’s Central Office in Richmond. There will be visitor-by-appointment to ensure essential services and operations continue.
Safety rest areas and ferry facilities remain open to the public with enhanced cleaning procedures.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.