Toyota announces closure for 2 weeks
(Source: Toyota)
By Makayla Neukam | March 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 9:52 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota announces they are extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America.

Toyota says they will be closed from March 23 through April 3, resuming production on April 6. They say their service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.

According to the news release, Toyota track team members and administrative professional contractors will continue to be paid during the two-week suspension.

They say they will continue to monitor the situation.

