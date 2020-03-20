Senior citizen home asking the community to send activities to help patients cope with COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va- (WVIR) - Staff at an Albemarle County senior living home is asking the community for help to relieve some stress off its tenants due to the coronavirus.
The Martha Jefferson House has had to stop all visitation and keep seniors in their rooms and out of the hallways. Staff says this leaves them feeling lonely and isolated.
In order to brighten the day, they want the community to send items such as cards, letters, puzzles, and games to give the seniors something to do during this time.
“I miss the most right now is my friends here, I mean we get together and play cards, socially, we get together and do things, but when you can’t do that, the days are long," Jesse Hayden, a resident, said.
Staff says they are taking the seniors outside just for them to get some fresh air. They are also helping them Skype and email so they can still talk to their family and friends.
