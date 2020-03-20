RRHA CEO announces he is stepping down after a year in position

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced that he is stepping down.
Damon Duncan took over the leadership position just over a year ago and says he will explore other opportunities but says he hopes the progress his team has made will continue.
“I’m an affordable housing professional and I’m just taking advantage of opportunities, but most importantly I believe the agency is in a strong position to move forward. The past 12 months have provided a solid foundation as far as the agencies forward path,” Duncan said.
Duncan secured money for revitalization and headed the demolition of Creighton Court.
The board will select an interim CEO, but there is no word on who that will be.
Duncan vows to remain in the position until the coronavirus pandemic is over and a new leader can transition into the position.
