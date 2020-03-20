Richmond plant closes amid coronavirus, other workers wait to see if their employers will too

"We’re working in close quarters still with over 100 people on the same floor and we’re still working side by side,” said a woman who asked not to be identified. She works at a Central Virginia call center. "It could be anywhere from 30 to 40 people in just one area in one section of the floor…If you can give us a few days to go home while you figure out, that’s better than making us come to work…It’s not that we don’t want to work. We just know we shouldn’t be together,” the employee added.