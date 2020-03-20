Richmond partners with YMCA to provide childcare to medical personnel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond and the YMCA of Greater Richmond are teaming up to provide childcare to children of medical personnel.
The Downtown YMCA will open on Monday and be the first of several emergency childcare centers around the city.
The centers are for children in grades kindergarten through eight.
Healthcare providers will work directly with the YMCA to register children of essential employees.
“When Superintendent Kamras made the tough but correct decision to close Richmond Public Schools last week, it was immediately clear to us that the city needed to gather its partners around the table and ensure the city’s most essential workforce wouldn’t have to worry about childcare while they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.
The city plans to open other centers at Richmond Public Schools buildings in the coming weeks, pending approval from the Virginia Department of Social Services.
“The YMCA of Greater Richmond is honored to serve the families of our healthcare personnel during this unprecedented time,” said Tim Joyce, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond. “Our quality staff team is looking forward to giving these families the comfort of knowing their children are in a safe environment with professional caregivers who are dedicated to their community.”
