Police vehicle rear-ended with officer, K9 inside
police lights (Source: WTOC)
March 20, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 3:23 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Officials said a Prince George Police Officer and K9 were inside a police vehicle when it was rear-ended on Friday.

Police said the K9 Unit was assisting a disabled vehicle with its emergency equipment activated in the 7200 block of County Drive.

“The K9 officer and his K9 partner Valor were occupying the patrol vehicle while waiting for a tow truck,” police said.

A passing commercial vehicle heading west on Route 460 rear-ended the patrol vehicle.

The officer was not injured and neither was K9 Valor.

The driver was issued a summons for failure to yield for emergency vehicle and failure to maintain control.

Police are investigating.

