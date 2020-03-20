Police vehicle rear-ended with officer, K9 inside

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Officials said a Prince George Police Officer and K9 were inside a police vehicle when it was rear-ended on Friday.
Police said the K9 Unit was assisting a disabled vehicle with its emergency equipment activated in the 7200 block of County Drive.
“The K9 officer and his K9 partner Valor were occupying the patrol vehicle while waiting for a tow truck,” police said.
A passing commercial vehicle heading west on Route 460 rear-ended the patrol vehicle.
The officer was not injured and neither was K9 Valor.
The driver was issued a summons for failure to yield for emergency vehicle and failure to maintain control.
Police are investigating.
