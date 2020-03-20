Police: Man spits on officers, tells them he has coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man has been charged after spitting on officers and telling them he has coronavirus.
Officers were in the area of Brook Road and Lakeside Avenue on March 17 around 9:22 p.m. when they saw an accident. The vehicle started to leave the scene and police then conducted a traffic stop.
Police said they detected the smell of alcohol and officers conducted their basic DUI investigation.
After the investigation, officers arrested the driver, Clarence Windell Jones. Police said he became " uncooperative, laid on the ground and indicated to officers he had the coronavirus." Police said he spit at and on the officers.
Jones was transported and later said he did not have the coronavirus.
Jones is charged with hit-and-run, DUI and assault on law enforcement.
