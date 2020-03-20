News to Know for March 20: 94 positive cases in Virginia; Medical provider tested positive; Call centers available; Free books for elementary students; Windy, warm Friday before cool down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Near-record warmth Friday then a big weekend cool down that continues into the beginning of next week.
Partly sunny, very warm and windy at times. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph possible. A few showers and a thunderstorm possible from late afternoon into the evening. Highs in the mid 80s! Record: 85° set back in 1948.
Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
President Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing direct payments of $1,200 per person and $2,400 for couples amid the coronavirus outbreak. The GOP leader is poised to unveil the sweeping response as Congress races to draft a $1 trillion measure to shore up households and the U.S. economy.
The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed 94 cases of coronavirus in the state with 19 people being hospitalized due to the virus.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said at a press conference Wednesday that he expects that number to continue to grow.
On Thursday, the first child under 10 years old was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Northam ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus and urged Virginians to comply with new federal guidelines.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak daily.
Philip Morris USA is temporarily suspending operations at its manufacturing center in Richmond after a second employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The company is suspending operations for the next two weeks after learning Wednesday night that a second employee tested positive for the virus.
During the suspension, Philip Morris and Middleton will continue to pay employees their regular base wages.
Joint Base Langley-Eustis says a medical provider assigned to McDonald Army Health Center has tested positive for coronavirus after they recently returned from a trip out of the country.
"Public health officials have completed the contact tracing process and notified those who may have come into contact with the positive individual,” Joint Base Langley-Eustis said in a release.
Leadership is working with the Virginia Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the area.
A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The store at 1217 West Broad Street near the corner of West Broad and North Harrison streets will be closed for at least two weeks.
The store is going to undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization during the closure.
Customers will not be able to place online orders for pickup during the closure.
Localities around Central Virginia are starting to open call centers to answer citizens’ questions on the coronavirus.
Hopewell
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on March 18. The number to call is (804) 541-2391.
Henrico and Richmond
The center, operated by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for questions about the coronavirus. The number is (804) 205-3501. For questions about Henrico County government facilities call (804) 501-5655.
The City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services has opened a hotline for seniors and disabilities that may have questions or concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Hanover, Charles City, Goochland, New Kent
Coronavirus Hotline: 804-365-3341.
Chesterfield
The Chesterfield County Emergency Operations Center announces the opening of a call center for Chesterfield residents who have general questions about county operations and services during the COVID-19 response. The call center will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The call center phone number is 804-751-2EOC (804-751-2362).
Call center staff will not be able to answer questions regarding COVID-19; all such questions should be directed to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).
With schools closed for at least the next few weeks, some local groups want to make sure young people still have food on their plates.
Click on the following schools to view information:
Read to Them and Children’s Museum of Richmond will be supplying books to elementary school students due to schools being closed from the coronavirus pandemic.
Richmond-based Read to Them and The Children’s Museum of Richmond, with its Book Bank program, have teamed up to work with Richmond City Public Schools to provide over 1,000 books to elementary school students impacted by current school closures.
The Book Bank will provide the books and Read to Them will distribute them through current food distribution sites.
For more information, visit Read To Them’s website.
