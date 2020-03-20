More than 16,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in one day, state announces

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state announced that more than 16,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in one day.
That’s on top of the estimated 14,000 Virginians who have already applied since Monday.
Businesses are being forced to close as a result of the crisis and many people have found themselves without a job.
“The governor has waived the waiting week and the work search requirement so if somebody applies for unemployment insurance after they fill out that process and they have direct deposit, hopefully, they can start getting money within the next week,” Megan Healy, Virginia Chief Workforce Development Office said.
The state has increased the capacity to process all the online claims.
If you applied for unemployment and you were denied, the state says it will keep your information because federal rules are continuously changing.
