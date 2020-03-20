Man who tried to hide from police in ice cooler, trash can charged with attempted carjacking

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old Stafford man accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle with three women inside tried to evade police by hiding in an ice cooler at a convenience store, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was called to the Circle K on Prosperity Lane just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 for an attempted carjacking. Upon arrival, a vehicle was found, parked near the carwash.
Three women inside the vehicle told the deputy that the suspect, Romaine Williamson, had left their vehicle and was hiding in the ice cooler.
When Williamson opened the cooler door, the deputy saw he was holding a gun and asked him to put it on the ground. Williamson complied but police say he then climbed into a trash can. He finally got out once another deputy arrived on scene.
Williamson was arrested and his gun was seized.
Detectives say Williamson, who the victims did not know, entered the vehicle and pulled a gun out of his waistband. One of the victims allegedly saw a man coming out of the store and mouthed, “help.”
That man approached Williamson, who then got out of the vehicle.
Williamson is now being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of attempted carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and brandishing a firearm.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.