Longtime NBC News employee dies from coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Larry Edgeworth, a longtime NBC News employee, died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News Headquarters in New York announced.
According to his wife, Edgeworth had been suffering from other health issues.
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack wrote, “Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were.”
Edgeworth had worked as an audio technician for 25 years where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world.
