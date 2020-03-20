Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Coronavirus at another Virginia assisted living facility
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials are confirming at least the second case of a person infected with the new coronavirus in an assisted living facility, this one in the Washington suburbs. The Fairfax County Health Department reported Thursday morning that a resident of The Kensington Falls Church tested positive. A statement says the man has been in isolation since he developed symptoms of respiratory illness Saturday. It says other residents have tested negative. Cases of coronavirus in nursing home or assisted living facilities are of particular concern because elderly people are particularly vulnerable. About half of the approximately 150 deaths in the U.S. have been in Washington state, where dozens in a suburban Seattle nursing home have died.
BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION
Virginia GOP delays convention to pick Trump as nominee
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia has postponed its upcoming statewide convention due to the coronoavirus. The party announced Thursday that it was postponing the event — which was set to take place in early May in Richmond — to a later date. The state party was expected to make President Donald Trump its official pick to be the Republican nominee in the 2020 presidential election at the convention. Party members were also set to vote on a party chairman and other party positions. Republicans are also set to pick GOP candidates in congressional races at district-level conventions in April and May, though those will also likely be postponed.
DRUG ARRESTS
Six arrested on drug trafficking charges in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges after more than 80 federal, state and local law enforcement officers swarmed several violence-plagued neighborhoods in Richmond. The operation on Thursday focused mainly on several housing projects, including Mosby Court, Creighton Court and Whitcomb Court. Authorities seized multiple guns, ammunition and illegal drugs. G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said the coordinated effort was focused on alleged gang members and drug traffickers who are accused of being responsible for an “outsized contribution” to violence in Richmond communities.
BC-VA-TEEN SHOT-TEEN CHARGED
Police: 1 teen dead, another charged with murder in Va.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a 16-year-old has shot and killed another 16-year-old in a marijuana deal gone bad. Prince William County police said in a statement that the shooting occurred early Wednesday evening in Woodbridge. Police said the teen who was shot had made arrangements to sell marijuana to the other teen. But a struggle ensued during the encounter, and one of the teens was shot. Police said they later arrested the teen shooting suspect at his home in Woodbridge. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm during a commission of a felony. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
CHILDREN SHOT
Virginia man convicted in fatal park shooting of 9-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been convicted of involvement in a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old boy wounded during a Memorial Day weekend cookout in a Virginia park. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a judge found Quinshawn Betts guilty on Wednesday of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges in the death of Markiya Dickson and wounding of Jaquez Evans-Moses. The children were struck while attending an annual community gathering in May 2019. The newspaper says Betts' attorney argued he was defending himself and his brother after a gunman opened fire on them first. Betts could face more than 40 years in prison at an August sentencing.
BC-VA-BEARS WAKING
Officials urge caution as bears begin to wake from slumber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia has been alerting residents to the fact that bears are beginning to wake up from their winter slumber and will soon be in search of food. That means they could likely be in people's backyards. The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that black bears are most active in Virginia from the beginning of April until the beginning of November. Dan Lovelace, a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said recently that there are 17,000 bears across the state. He said that if you’re anywhere in Virginia, “you can say you’re pretty much in bear country.”
DEPUTY-SEX ASSAULT
Sheriff's deputy charged with sexually assaulting inmate
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Fairfax County sheriff's deputy with a history of involvement in fatal incidents has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate in his custody. Fairfax City Police say 45-year-old Patrick D. McPartlin of Warrenton was arrested Tuesday and charged with object sexual penetration. Police say McPartlin was taking a female inmate from the Fairfax County jail to the Loudoun County jail when the assault occurred in the county-owned vehicle issued to McPartlin. Online court records do not list an attorney for McPartlin. McPartlin was involved in two fatal incidents in 2015 and 2016.
ROANOKE POLICE CHIEF
Roanoke police department selects new chief
SALEM, Va. (AP) — Roanoke officials have selected a new police chief to lead the city's officers, ending a months-long national search for the position. The newly appointed chief, Sam Roman, had served as a Roanoke officer for 25 years and rose up the ranks to become deputy chief of the city's police department. The Roanoke Times reports Roman left the department three years ago to serve as Lexington's police chief. The community was able to participate in the process of finding a new chief through surveys and interview panels. Roman's new role is set to take effect on March 31.