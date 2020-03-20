Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — For the NBA and the NHL playoffs were looming, roughly a month or so away. And then the games stopped. Those leagues are on hold now, just like virtually everything else in the sports world, and the only opponent for the best basketball and hockey teams is COVID-19 — the coronavirus, a pandemic that has stopped the world on its axis.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens have announced the deal that secured defensive end Calais Campbell, a skilled run-stopper who also has a knack for getting to the quarterback. To get Campbell, Baltimore gave Jacksonville the 2020 fifth-round pick it got from Atlanta in a trade that sent tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons. The Ravens agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of his physical. Campbell is a five-time Pro Bowl star who's averaged 10 1/2 sacks over the past three years.