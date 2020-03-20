Gov. Northam directs Virginia Department of State Police to suspend vehicle safety inspections

Governor Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Department of State Police to suspend motor vehicle safety inspections for 60 days due to the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 12:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Department of State Police to suspend motor vehicle safety inspections for 60 days due to the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on March 12 as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout the commonwealth.

For a comprehensive list of actions Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.

