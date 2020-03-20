Gov. Northam directs Virginia Department of State Police to suspend vehicle safety inspections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Department of State Police to suspend motor vehicle safety inspections for 60 days due to the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on March 12 as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout the commonwealth.
For a comprehensive list of actions Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.