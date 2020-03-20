Gov. Northam directs State Police to suspend citing for expired inspections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia State Police to suspend citing drivers for expired motor vehicle safety inspections stickers for 60 days due to the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on March 12 as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout the commonwealth.
For a comprehensive list of actions, Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
