Courts: Virginia teacher accused of hitting child with ruler

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia court records show a teacher has been accused of striking a student with a ruler at an early childhood education center for low-income children.
The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that 54-year-old Karen Tucker was charged with assault and battery.
A criminal complaint filed Monday alleged she went into a classroom at the Community Improvement Council Head Start center, got a ruler and struck a student on the hands and head.
Tucker told the Register & Bee that she was sorry for what happened, but wouldn’t comment on the case without her lawyer.
The program’s executive director declined to comment further, citing personnel matters.
